Good Sports: NFL hopefuls visit Clovis facility for training

For eight weeks, more than a dozen players are busy sharpening their skills for their college's upcoming pro days in March.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the college football season wrapped up, NFL hopefuls from colleges across the nation have made Athletic Performance in Old Town Clovis their new home.

"During the season, it's more just getting big and getting swole," says Memphis OLB Jaylon Allen.

"For a regular season, you're watching tape, you're doing a bunch of other stuff," says Oregon State OLB John McCartan. "I think right now, it's just focus on yourself."

Guys like Allen and McCartan are focused on showing scouts they can get to the quarterback.

"I just got to prove that I'm good enough and I'm healthy enough to stay on the field," says Purdue OL Daniel Johnson.

Johnson does his best to stay healthy after suffering a torn ACL back in 2022.

"They've been doing a great job -- we've been getting active," Allen said.

Although he's not from the Valley, Johnny Hudson Jr. has called Fresno home for the past two seasons.

"I'm trying to get that extra rep, you know what I mean," he said.

A leader on Fresno State's defensive front, you might recognize Hudson Jr. from leading the 'Dogs down the ramp this past season.

"Put a lot of good stuff on film so they watch film, they'll see that I can be pretty disruptive," he said. "I know how to get to the ball from point A to point B."

Other locals like South Florida's Jayson Littlejohn have turned the training into a homecoming.

"It's been a cool experience coming back to my roots," he said.

The Sierra Pacific graduate has been on quite the journey, going from College of the Sequoias in Visalia to a Bull in South Florida.

Outside of three-cone drills and 40-times, the players are using the experience as a way to bounce ideas off each other.

"Just being able to see what they think -- whether it's lifting, technique-wise, whatever they like, just hearing their stories, backgrounds, it's been cool," McCartan said.

It's also become a boys' club for guys hoping to hear their names called in the NFL Draft come April.

We're all working out, we're all bonding," Hudson Jr. said. "It's like a little family."

