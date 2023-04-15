Good Sports: Annual Nannini Baseball Game

For the past 20 seasons, Merced High has hosted the annual Nannini Baseball Game. A game filled with so much joy - all transpired from tragedy.

"It's really kind of a unifying event for us," says Principal Marcus Knott.

It's a crosstown rivalry rotating between the Bears and El Capitan High School.

"These kids have been playing against each other since they were in little league, so it's nice to see something culminate like this," Knott said.

Started by the late Dave Nannini, the game honors seniors from both sides with a scholarship.

It's made possible through local donations, now handed out by Dave's son, Darren.

"We just wanted to make sure it didn't die," Darren said.

In 2004, Darren's older twin brothers, Kevin and Brian, would drown in a boating accident at the San Luis Reservoir.

"When my brothers passed 19 years ago, my dad just had it in his head that he was going to have something to remember them baseball-wise," Darren said. "Here we are 20 games later, doing it again."

Dave would create the Nannini foundation in memory of his two boys , graduates of Merced High who played their baseball games on this very field.

This year, the first pitch was thrown out by Darren's son, Ty.

"Pretty cool because it impacts the whole family, and more people around the city know you than expect," Ty said.

Ty never met his uncles, but dad is always sure to remind him of their love for the game.

"As far as my brothers, very competitive," Darren said. "Also being twins, they were more competitive with each other than anything."

That competitive nature is still alive and well, but the game also serves as a time to bring familiar foes together for something much bigger.

"It lets the kids know that, 'Hey, we're competing against each other, but we're all in this together. We're trying to be better baseball players and better people together.'

