As Caruthers High Senior Nailea Fields gets ready for graduation, she's walking away with some serious hardware.

Good Sports: Nailea Fields ready to bring success from Caruthers to Oklahoma

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Caruthers High Senior Nailea Fields gets ready for graduation, she's walking away with some serious hardware.

"If she bought into the program and worked hard, I thought she would win state -- turns out she won state twice, back-to-back," says Caruthers Throws Coach Jacob Budwig.

Two trips to state championships ended in two gold medals in state discus.

It's a feat she credits to a coach who knows a thing or two about the sport.

"I thought I was a pretty good thrower," Fields said. "I would win most of my meets, but when I met Budwig, that kind of changed."

A collegiate thrower at both Oregon and Fresno State, Budwig comes from a long line of success at the track.

"Both my parents are still coaching - I'm still coaching," he said.

His parents, Jeff and Jayleen, were both Bulldog throwers.

His sister, Jaymee, followed suit, with his younger sister, Jocelynn, currently on the Dogs' roster.

"It's been a group effort," Jacob said.

Budwig would notice Fields' talent right away, helping develop her into the first Caruthers girl to ever qualify for state.

"I come in just a little more ready, like more confident and prepared," Field said. "I try to make it more fun with the people around me."

In her first go at Fresno State, Fields would claim the title as just a junior before the pressure built as a senior.

"It was like, now it gets tough because nobody knew who you were before, and everybody knows now," Jacob said.

Division I programs like Washington, Florida and UCLA would come calling.

But Norman, Oklahoma became destination number one.

"As soon as I made my visit there, it just felt like home," Fields said. "I felt like I could be okay by myself, be confident and keep throwing."

It's a storied program with nearly 400 All-Americans.

"I absolutely think she (Nailea) can be in the NCAA Championships soon," Jacob said.

But despite the accolades and success, Fields is rooted in her humble beginnings.

"As I'm there, I want to see what I can do there," she said. "If I know I have the potential and my coaches believe in me as well, then I'm definitely shooting for the Olympics."

