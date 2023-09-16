Good Sports: 11-year-old Merced boy recognized for track and field accomplishments

This summer, a young track and field star from Merced gained national recognition -- literally jumping up at the ranks at the Junior Olympic Championships.

Xavien Cole is hoping he gets a chance to play for his favorite, Oregon Ducks, whether it's on the track or the football field.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Out in Merced, 11-year-old Xavien Cole is grinding away at football practice.

A recently converted wide receiver from running back, Cole likes his new role.

"I like being a wide receiver because we mainly pass," he said.

He hones his craft after some of his favorite NFL stars.

"Odell Beckham and Lamar Jackson," he said.

But football might not even be his best sport.

"Definitely just one of the most athletic kids I've seen," says Minds in Motion Coach Nasin Hassaan.

Two years ago, Cole would take up the long jump, learning from Merced's non-profit track and field club.

"Xavien, he just has that naturally and also the work ethic that he puts in," Hassaan said.

Working with brother-sister combo Nylah and Nasim, Cole would start to take things seriously.

"This is what Xavien has spoken into existence," Nylah said.

It's something his mom, Lillie Cole, saw first-hand.

"Every single week, he would write down those goals," she said.

Cole was progressing, but one day at a meet in Oakland, something clicked.

"I was jumping like 14 feet earlier, and then I just jumped a 16 out of nowhere and I was like, 'Dang, I'm pretty good.'"

"We were blown away by that," Cole said. "For his age, this is something."

Back in July, Cole would qualify for the Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships at Oregon's Hayward Field.

Cole would not only do well, he'd win, becoming a national champion with a jump of 17 and a half feet.

Cole would also gain recognition from the City of Merced at a city council meeting.

It's another honor that mom can't help but smile about.

If you ask Cole and his coaches, the journey is just beginning.

"He has the potential on the track and in the classroom, so the sky's not just the limit -- it's beyond that," Nylah said.

Although it's early, Cole already has his eyes set on the next level.

"Some DI offers, some scholarships," he said.

He's hoping he gets a chance to play for his favorite, Oregon Ducks, whether it's on the track or the football field.

"I'll try and go for both," he said.

As he racks up the individual accolades, he's focused on the team that's helping him along the way.

"All the time my coaches took, my mom and dad, and God blessed me with my skills," he said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.