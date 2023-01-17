'Cannot comprehend it': Loved ones devastated after teen mother, baby killed in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting in the South Valley has left six people dead, including a teenage mother and her baby boy.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux now describes the massacre as being "like a cartel-style execution."

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office responded to the call on Harvest Avenue near Road 68 around 3:30 this morning.

Detectives spent all day gathering evidence and interviewing survivors and neighbors.

The victims' loved ones have been left heartbroken by the tragedy.

Investigators say at least two shooters went on a rampage. The gunfire was so intense, it was initially called in as a potential active shooter.

"There are several structures here. There are trailers, a wood structure home and a neighboring home, all of which appear to be connected by family or friends all of which appear to be targeted," said Sheriff Boudreaux.

Among the victims are a teenager and her baby boy. Action News spoke with the teen's grandfather, Samuel Pina.

"I can't understand, who can just kill a baby like that? I can't wrap my head around it. How can someone be a monster and do that? I cannot comprehend it," said Pina.

Family members say the young mother was only 16 years old and her son just 10 months old.

They say the teen was from Northern California and had been living with her father's side of the family in Goshen for the last year.

"I believe she is an innocent victim in all of this."

Her aunt posted emotional videos of her niece on social media and released this statement, writing,

"Now, I will never be able to see her again. She was the happiest girl you could ever meet. She loved her family. She loved her mom. She loved her dad."

One neighbor who did not want to be identified says the gunshots woke her up in the middle of the night.

She says although she didn't know the victims, she is praying for them and hopes justice is served.

"Innocent baby. This broke my heart and hopefully they get them. Hopefully they catch them. They have to pay for everything."

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says the shooting appears to be tied to gangs and possibly drugs. He went on to describe it as being like a cartel-style execution.

"We do not believe this is a random act of violence. We believe this is very targeted. This is very personal and we also believe this is a message being sent," Sheriff Boudreaux said.