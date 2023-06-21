Man hit and killed by car after crashing car in Tulare County, CHP says

  • Watch Now

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 6:29PM
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a late-night crash north of Goshen that left one person dead.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a late-night crash north of Goshen that left one person dead.

It happened just before 11 Tuesday night on Southbound Highway 99 north of Avenue 328.

Officers say a 32-year-old man was driving his Ford when he veered to the left and into the center divider, crashing into a concrete wall.

The vehicle was partially blocking the fast lane on the 99 without hazard lights on.

That's when a 49-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet went by and hit the right front side of the Ford.

It caused the Ford to spin around and hit the driver who was standing outside of the vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to Kaweah Delta Hospital, where the man died.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.

