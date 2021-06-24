Newsom to face recall election later this year after only 43 petition signatures withdrawn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5481410" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With a recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom looming, ABC7 Originals presents, "Total Recalled: The story of America's largest, wildest recall election," a look at the Gray Davis recall and election of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom is moving forward.California law allows a 30-day period for voters to request to remove their signatures.The secretary of state announced Wednesday only 43 people chose to withdraw their signature from recall petitions.The more than 1.7 million remaining verified signatures are still enough to trigger a recall election.Now, the next phase of the recall process begins.The state's finance department will estimate the costs of the recall. As well as decide if it will be held as a special election or held as part of the next regularly scheduled election.The costs must be submitted by Aug. 5., after which will be a 30-day period for review and comment.