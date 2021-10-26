Taking Action Together

Valley man creates website to help businesses navigate grants

Valley man creates website to help businesses navigate grants

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Scrolling through hundreds of grant options and applying for them on one site is possible at grabgrants.com.

The website launched about two weeks ago with the mission of serving small businesses.

"Millions of dollars are given in grants annually, and I think a lot of people don't know that they are eligible for tons of free capital and opportunities," says Archie Villiers.

The 22-year-old developed the algorithm for the site in his Calculus two class last year and turned it into a summer project.

He says many friends and family members are business owners, so he sees firsthand some of their struggles to find and apply for grants.

He hopes to level the playing field for small business owners and minority communities who don't always know where to turn.

"I really want to help diversify entrepreneurship moving forward," he said.

The resource is free.

All you have to do is create an account and search keywords, like the type of business you own or the city where you live to see what kind of support is available.

"There are opportunities out there for them that they should have free access to," Villiers said. "I don't like the concept of grant writers. It kind of eliminates the concept of who the grants are for, so that's kind of the goal!"

Plans to expand the searching capabilities are in the works.
