Weather

Storm expected to bring rain and snow to SoCal, threatening closure of Grapevine

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- A storm moving into the Southland from Northern California was expected to bring rain and snow Thursday, with officials warning of delays or even a closure through the Grapevine.

Mountain passes could see several inches of snow at snow levels as low as about 3,500 feet.

Travel on mountain roads, including the 5 Freeway, could become difficult or impossible, just as storms on Christmas and Thanksgiving proved.

A storm on Christmas Day prompted a more than 36-hour closure of the Grapevine, leaving drivers stranded with many sleeping in their vehicles overnight.

The Grapevine closed twice on Thanksgiving as heavy snow made driving conditions on the major thoroughfare treacherous.

Wind advisories are in effect in higher elevations through Friday at 4 a.m., which could create hazardous conditions, particularly for big rig drivers.

The storm system is expected to move into the area by the afternoon, with the heaviest rain and snow around 6 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnow stormwinter stormfloodingsnowwinterstormrainwinter weatherroad closureflash flooding
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News