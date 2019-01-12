Video shows moments Fresno County deputy shot suspect

By
Action News has acquired video showing the moments when a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy shot a suspect in the Mayfair District on Friday.



Deputies say a woman reported a man armed with a knife was threatening to kill her. The suspect would not drop the weapon when authorities arrived.

The video shows the suspect walking on a sidewalk towards a deputy right before the gunfire rang out.

The suspect fell backwards onto his own property, and deputies eventually moved in to help him as soon as they decided it was safe.

Doctors performed surgery on the man and he's in stable condition Saturday.

Detectives tell Action News they'll interview the deputies involved in the shooting in the coming days. They also went back to the neighborhood Saturday to collect the same video Action News acquired.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Burglars ransack Fresno home being fumigated, steal jewelry, cards, laptop
Police release new details on deadly shooting of young officer
Two rookie police officers shot and killed in two days
6-year-old boy missing for months found hidden in attic crawl space
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are back open, visitors excited
Candlelight vigil held for man killed while riding bike near Kerman
Medical providers scramble to cover costs during government shutdown
2 accused of burning their business down appear in court
Show More
Flags, flowers fill Davis in honor of slain police officer
Suspect in officer-involved shooting at Visalia mall has extensive criminal history
Investigation underway after man finds burglar on property
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy involved in shooting
Sheriff removed after bungled response to Florida high school mass shooting
More News