Greyhound bus driver charged with felony DUI after Saturday crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's office has filed a felony DUI charge against 28-year-old Ashton Castillo, the driver behind the wheel of a Greyhound bus crash on State Route 99.Castillo was arrested Saturday after California Highway Patrol officers found he was driving under the influence of drugs. He was transporting 35 passengers roughly 170 miles from Sacramento to Fresno.He also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license. The complaint includes special allegations that he caused injury to more than one person.If convicted of the charges, Castillo faces up to six years in custody. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.