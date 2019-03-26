Driver of Greyhound bus had license suspended days prior to crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The bus swerved out of control Sunday morning at around 9:30 a.m."The Greyhound bus was actually southbound on 99 transitioning to the eastbound 180 freeway, at which time the driver lost control actually hit the right embankment crossed the two lanes," said California Highway Patrol public information officer Victor Taylor.Officers at the scene arrested the driver, Ashton Castillo, for felony driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.California DMV suspended his license on March 21 based on an incident that occurred in New Mexico.Taylor says it's likely Greyhound was not aware of the suspension."It looks like about three days ago this transpired, his suspension, so the DMV has some time, so I don't believe Greyhound Bus Company would have been notified yet," he said.At this time, neither the DMV or the CHP could say what the New Mexico case involved, and the New Mexico DMV has not responded to inquiries.Action News has requested comment from Greyhound, but despite repeated calls to their Dallas headquarters over the past two days, they have not responded.After the accident, the CHP says several passengers complained to them about the way Castillo was driving. One said the driver appeared to have been very tired."When I talked to him at two in the morning, oh no, five in the morning when we got onto the bus, he looked tired," said Jose Gonzales.A passenger boarding a Greyhound bus Monday for a long trip to South Dakota said he wasn't worried."No, I have no concerns at all, I looked at my driver, he's not drunk," said David Taylor.CHP is awaiting results of the toxicology report to determine what the driver was under the influence.