Community mourning loss of beloved Fresno pastor H. Spees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members are continuing to mourn the death of a beloved Fresno pastor.

On Sunday, many gathered at Northwest Church located on Barstow and West avenues to remember Pastor H Spees.

Spees passed away in a Florida hospital on Friday night after suffering a major head injury during a cardiac episode on April 26th.

Church leaders say many people throughout the community are feeling his loss.

"His passing is being mentioned in our sermon today by our senior pastor he was known by all the pastors in Fresno. Just a very great loss for our Christian community," said Bob Reyes, the executive pastor at Northwest Church.

Spees spent decades in Fresno working as an ordained pastor and leading several successful non-profits.