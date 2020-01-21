Hanford man acquitted of charges of sexually abusing child at wife's day care business

Hanford Police have arrested the husband of a home daycare provider. Jose Puga is accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times at a gas station and at the day care. Details on @ABC30 at 6:30. pic.twitter.com/IC9eJf5Vtb — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) February 16, 2018

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kings County jury has acquitted a Hanford man that was charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 14 multiple times over a six-month period, ending in May of 2016.Hanford Police detectives started their investigation of 50-year-old Jose Puga in December and arrested him earlier this month."The child originally told their parents," said Hanford Police Sgt. Justin Vallin. "And the parents originally confronted the suspect and the suspect's wife about the allegations and then contacted the police department afterward."Police say the crimes happened at a Hanford gas station, and at least once, at his house, where Puga's wife also runs a daycare business.Police say the victim had been going there for several years.Puga is a part-time employee."He was licensed through the state to be able to watch them when she wasn't available for up to so many hours," Vallin said.Records indicate the daycare has been licensed by the state since 2009, and in the last five years, they've received numerous citations.Some citations were considered serious, including letting two different people stay or live at the home without getting a criminal record clearance first.