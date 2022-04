HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide case from 2017.John Paul Borges, 23, was taken into custody on Tuesday. He's accused of beating 40-year-old Freddy Bruner to death.Bruner was found unconscious with a severe head injury at Coe Park on Douty Street in April 2017.He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he died.The case had gone cold until this month when detectives received a tip that led them to Borges.Investigators have not released a motive.