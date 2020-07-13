27-year-old man arrested in connection to Hanford homicide, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested in connection to a homicide in Hanford, according the Kings County Sheriff's Office.Authorities arrested 27-year-old Joseph Guzman on Saturday night in Corcoran. He's accused of killing Sam Carson.Deputies found Carson's body at a Hanford home during a medical aid call. An official cause of death has not been released.Detectives say video evidence led investigators to Guzman. He has been booked into the Kings County Jail on murder charges.A motive for the murder has not been released.