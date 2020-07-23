3 wanted for questioning in connection to Hanford homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police are searching for three people possibly connected to the murder of a 31-year-old man last weekend.Officials say Richard Sanchez was shot in the stomach in a neighborhood on Redington near Davis on Sunday night. He died at the scene.Officials say Fred Dejon Wills, 27, Larry Jame, 26, and Amber Douthard, 30, are wanted for questioning. Further information on a motive for the attack has not been released.Anyone with information on the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call the Hanford Police Department at 559-585-2540.