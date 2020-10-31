33-year-old man shot and killed at Halloween party in Hanford

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 33-year-old man was shot and killed at a house party in Hanford early Saturday morning.

The Hanford Police Department says it happened around 4 am at the Edgewater Apartment Complex.

When they arrived, they found Ronald Johnson with gunshot wounds. The officers gave Johnson first aid until an ambulance was able to rush him to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say Johnson attended a party at the apartment complex and got into a fight with another guest. Someone shot Johnson once the fight became physical.

There is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department.
