HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 79-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hanford on Thursday, police say.It happened around 6:15 pm on 12th Avenue near Glendale, just north of Highway 198.Investigators say the man was crossing the street when a motorcyclist almost hit him. He was then hit by another oncoming vehicle.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.Police say the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police.