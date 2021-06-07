Crews battling haystack fire in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are dealing with a haystack fire in Tulare County.The fire sparked just before 4 am Monday on Avenue 240 and Road 168, between Tulare and Lindsay.It's not yet known what caused the blaze.Tulare County Fire crews are on scene keeping a close watch on the fire as they let it burn itself out.It's not known how long that will take.SoCal Edison has since turned off power to the lines right above the fire so crews can hose down the utility pole.About 80 customers have been affected by the outage.