Measles outbreak: 6th case reported in LA County

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- As the national measles rate hits a 25-year high, health officials are confirming there is now a sixth confirmed case in a Los Angeles County resident this year.

The patient got measles after traveling internationally.

This case is not related to any of the measles cases announced earlier this year.

Nationally, there have been more than 700 cases in 22 states reported this year, the highest number in 25 years.

The patient traveled abroad through Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on April 23 between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., rode on a Fox Auto Parks shuttle on that day, and visited the Home Depot on 20th Street in Lancaster three days later, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Anybody who visited any of those locations during those time periods should call their health provider and confirm their immunization records.

The health department says there have also been five non-residents with measles who traveled through LA county.

Meanwhile, some 200 students and employees were in quarantine after potential exposure at UCLA and Cal State LA. The quarantine at UCLA ends Tuesday but will continue for a few more days at Cal State LA.
