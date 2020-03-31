Coronavirus

Fresno attorney pushing for elderly inmate's release due to COVID-19 concerns

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As COVID-19 cases rise, one Fresno attorney is pushing to get his client released from custody early, claiming he'll likely die if he contracts the virus.

"Our court papers indicate that there's a 10% chance he would die in 12 weeks if he were to not be released," said attorney Kevin Rooney. "We believe it'll be inevitable he'll catch the virus if he stays in custody."

Rooney says his client is 62-year-old Armando Toro, an inmate facing federal charges for alleged drug trafficking after being arrested in November.

According to court documents, Toro is housed at the Fresno County Jail and shares sleeping quarters with about 8 or 9 other inmates.

Rooney says they've filed a motion to get Toro out, but on Monday, a judge denied it, noting there were no confirmed cases in the jail just yet.

He says Toro has a series of health complications, including diabetes and high blood pressure. He adds that with new prisoners coming in, and employees coming in and out of jail, it's not a matter of if, but when someone will become sick.

"And with how crowded jails are, once it's in, it spreads very quickly.," Rooney said.

Officials with the jail say they have more than 100 inmates nearing the end of their punishment and are looking into places to quarantine people if needed.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoinmatescoronavirus californiacoronavirusjailcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakprisoncovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Community Medical Foundation seeking mask donations to fight COVID-19
Only on Action News: Tulare lab testing hundreds of samples for COVID-19
Fresno County jail releasing inmates, creating quarantine space to prepare for coronavirus
Gap Inc. furloughs retail, corporate employees amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom calls for medical students, retirees to join CA Health Corps
CHP confirms one man dead after car accident in Fresno County
Coronavirus: Fresno firefighter stuck in Peru finally comes home
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Community Medical Foundation seeking mask donations to fight COVID-19
Coronavirus: Gov. Gavin Newsom aiming to recruit medical professionals
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Show More
This date in Bulldog history: Fresno State wins NIT in New York City
State aims to ease worries of Central Valley renters who can't pay
Fresno County jail releasing inmates, creating quarantine space to prepare for coronavirus
Only on Action News: Tulare lab testing hundreds of samples for COVID-19
Valley school district stops providing meals after employee's relative tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News