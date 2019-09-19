Health & Fitness

Barely over 1 pound at birth, baby Finn goes home

ORLANDO, Florida -- Fantastic news for a Lakeland, Florida family.

They've brought baby Finn home, after he spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando.

Finn was born weighing just one pound, two ounces.

His parents tried for more than 10 years to start a family, finally adopting two embryos.

One didn't make it.

The other, Finn, was born severely premature due to complications.

"That thing that you've been praying for, trying for and asking for, finally happened and then you say well it's not over yet because he's premature and we don't even know if he's going to make it," said dad Chris Hill.

But Finn is a fighter.

He now weighs a little more than five pounds, and his proud parents are cherishing each snuggle.

Baby Finn is still on oxygen at home, however, his parents are optimistic he'll be off that soon, and continue gaining weight.
