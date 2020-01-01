Breaking down some health myths that are actually true

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When it comes to your health, there are lots of myths out there. But some of those old wife's tales have actually been proven by research!The first is that you might have heard carrots are good for your eyes, which is correct. A study found people who ate high levels of carotenoids, which are found in carrots, had a 40 percent lower risk of developing advanced macular degeneration.Another common suggestion is that you should always eat the bread's crust. Turns out, a German study found that the crust contains as much as eight times more antioxidants than the bread itself.When it comes to chicken soup for a cold, researchers found that ingredients in chicken soup have a mild anti-inflammatory effect.Our last myth that's actually a fact is that eating before bed can cause nightmares. A bedtime snack can increase your metabolism, which can cause your brain to become more active and may lead to bad dreams.