CANCER

City of Merced fighting alongside police officer battling aggressive brain cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

It is not the dangers behind the badge that has detective Joe Henderson fighting for his life. (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
It is not the dangers behind the badge that has Detective Joe Henderson fighting for his life. It is an inner battle--one he is prepared to win again.

"I could just be like well like this world is completely unfair, why did I get this? And be upset, pessimistic, and stressed out. And I probably would have been gone quite a while ago," said Detective Joe Henderson.

Detective Henderson is talking about his fight against brain cancer. He was first diagnosed in 2009.

Surgery removed most of the tumor. Last year, the cancer came back and is quickly spreading.

"Just recently I found out that the chemo is unfortunately not working, but I still have optimism that there will be another type of chemo," said Henderson.

Then and now, the community has come together and people organized benefit concerts and made t-shirts. The Merced Police Department even sent him to Boston.

Next Sunday, three local businesses are coming together to throw a drive-thru dinner to raise money for his family.

"The support that the community gives me, it makes me know that I am not a bad guy, that people like me, a little bit," said Henderson.

The stage four cancer has not kept Henderson away from his job.

He has been with the Merced Police Department for 13 years, serving the people of his city. He is seeing the impact he has left behind.

"The way I treat these individuals, I treat them like family like friends, not just people that come in and I process them," said Henderson.

Next month, Henderson will return for more chemotherapy treatments. The community will be rooting for his recovery. To Henderson, stage four is but a number.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancerhealthmercedMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CANCER
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
Zika virus could be key to treat brain cancer, UTMB says
Town throws Christmas party for boy who has weeks to live
Number of U.S. cancer survivors at all-time high
More cancer
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News