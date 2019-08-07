Health & Fitness

Study: Coffee at night less likely to keep you awake than alcohol

By ABC7.com staff
If you want a good night's sleep, you're better off drinking a cup of coffee than a glass of wine.

A new study found drinking coffee at bedtime, even the caffeinated variety, is not linked to sleeplessness.

Drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes or vaping within four hours of going to bed are all more likely to lead to insomnia.

The research, conducted at Harvard and three other colleges, is one of the largest studies on how alcohol, caffeine and smoking impact sleep.
