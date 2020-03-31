Coronavirus

Community Medical Foundation seeking mask donations to fight COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Community Medical Foundation is calling for an outpouring of support when it comes to donations of masks.

The foundation says its hospitals are using 4,000-5,000 masks a day. Since the CDC recently allowed the use of homemade fabric masks for medical staff, the foundation is hoping that they can see an influx in donations - whether they are M-95 or home-sewn.

"I know that it's pretty simple to make, and even I can do it. I haven't sewn since I was a little girl learning with my grandmother, so yes, it's very simple, very easy steps," said Katie Zenovich, CEO of the Community Medical Foundation. "I'm thinking churches, rotaries and those out of school can make those for us."

Fabric masks can be washed and re-used, and the Community Medical Foundation is providing steps on how to make them at home. For more information, click here.
