In our new weekly feature, 'Doc Talk', medical director of pediatric surgery Doctor Mike Allshouse from Valley Children's Hospital talks about why it's important that parents supervise their kids when they are riding ATVs.
These are powerful motor vehicles
Youngsters may not adequate upper body strength to handle the quads
Helmets are important but there are neck, spine and torso injuries that can be devastating
We have seen devastating collisions both off and on-road.
Doc Talk: Dangers of ATVs
DOC TALK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News