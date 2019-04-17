Doc Talk: Dangers of ATVs

In our new weekly feature, 'Doc Talk', medical director of pediatric surgery Doctor Mike Allshouse from Valley Children's Hospital talks about why it's important that parents supervise their kids when they are riding ATVs.These are powerful motor vehiclesYoungsters may not adequate upper body strength to handle the quadsHelmets are important but there are neck, spine and torso injuries that can be devastatingWe have seen devastating collisions both off and on-road.