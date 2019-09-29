Chemical leak scare causes evacuations at Selma hospital ER

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least four patients are back in the emergency department at Adventist Health in Selma after a potential chemical leak.
Officials say employees in the emergency department started smelling a chemical odor around 6 o'clock.
As a precaution all four patients in the department were evacuated along with staff outside of the hospital.
Officials say it was all a precaution to keep patients safe.
The rest of the hospital remained active and no one became sick from the smell.
And just a little while ago authorities have deemed the hospital safe and the patients and staff were able to return inside.
