Chemical leak scare causes evacuations at Selma hospital ER

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least four patients are back in the emergency department at Adventist Health in Selma after a potential chemical leak.

Officials say employees in the emergency department started smelling a chemical odor around 6 o'clock.

As a precaution all four patients in the department were evacuated along with staff outside of the hospital.

Officials say it was all a precaution to keep patients safe.

The rest of the hospital remained active and no one became sick from the smell.

And just a little while ago authorities have deemed the hospital safe and the patients and staff were able to return inside.
