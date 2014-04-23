Health & Fitness

FDA investigating reports of seizures after vaping

In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

By CNN
The Food and Drug Administration says it's investigating reports of people suffering seizures after using e-cigarettes.

The FDA issued a public notice Wednesday saying it's identified 35 such cases of seizures after vaping between 2010 and early this year.

Most of the seizures involved young people.

The agency notes there is no clear pattern to the seizures.

The FDA urges anyone who had a seizure after vaping to report any issues through its safety reporting portal.
