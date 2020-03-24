Fresno leaders clarify essential, non-essential businesses during 'stay at home' order

Accounting, bookkeeping, payroll

Agriculture

Airlines

Alarm and security companies

Animal boarding

Auto repair and service

Banks and other financial services

Bed and breakfasts

Blood donation centers

Businesses that supply essential businesses with necessary supplies (e.g., office or restaurant supply stores)

Businesses that supply items required to work from home

Buses

Car washes (exterior only, customer remains in vehicle)

Cell Phone Only Stores

Cemeteries

Childcare facilities *

Community garden

Construction - all construction in progress may continue

Construction - emergency housing and care facilities

Convenience stores

Distribution and delivery of essential consumer or business goods

Domestic violence shelter

Drug stores

Dry cleaners

Electricians

Essential government services (each public agency to make its own determination - minimize employees and congregations of people)

Exterminators

Farmer's markets

Farming (all agriculture)

Food and goods delivery services

Food banks and other organizations that provide assistance to the disadvantaged

Food preparation facilities

Funeral parlor and internment services

Gas stations

Government agencies and facilities as necessary to maintain critical infrastructure

Grocery stores

Hardware stores

Healthcare providers - doctors, dentists, mental health professionals, nurses

Home-based care for all

Home repair and maintenance (landscaping, pool service, repairs)

Homeless service providers

Hospitals and clinics

Hotels and motels

HVAC services

Laundromats

Law firms

Mailing and shipping services

Malls, if certain businesses within the mall may remain open

Manufacturing of essential consumer and business goods

Media

Pet supply

Pharmacies

Phone centers

Plumbers

Produce stands

Professional services - legal, accounting, payroll, etc. (as needed to assist with legally mandated activities)

Property management

Real estate sales**

Railroads

Recyclers, including electronics recyclers

Re-entry/rehabilitation facilities

Residential facilities for all

Restaurants (take-out, delivery, drive thru only)

Rideshare

Schools - public and private*** (online, admin, and food only)

Storage facilities

Taxis

Trucking

Utility companies - water, power, cable, internet, cell service

Veterinarians

Amphitheaters

Amusement and theme parks

Amusement arcades

Archery ranges

Arenas

Art galleries

Arts

Auto sales

Banquet halls

Barbers and hair salons

Bars

Bookstores

Botanical gardens

Bowling alleys

Car washes

Casinos and cardrooms

Churches (counseling, providing relief, and broadcasting religious services permitted - but no congregations of people)

Clothing stores

Dance halls

Dances

Day spas

Drive-in theaters

Fitness Centers

Furniture stores

Golf courses and driving ranges

Gymnasiums

Health clubs

Historical sites

Ice rinks

Industrial and manufacturing not expressly permitted

Libraries

Liquor stores (grocery and convenience stores permitted)

Massage parlors

Miniature golf courses

Model homes

Motorcycle clubs

Movie theaters

Museums

Music events

Nightclubs

Performing arts centers

Pet grooming

Pool and billiards lounges

Private social clubs

Public swimming pools

Riding stables

Roller skating rinks

Second hand/thrift stores

Shooting ranges

Sports stadiums and facilities - all

Swap meet/flea market

Tasting rooms

Tattoo and body piercing

Tennis clubs

Trampoline and bounce houses

Water parks

Zoos

All other retail or recreational facilities not listed under "May Remain Open"

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Less than a week after the City of Fresno issued an emergency "shelter in place" order, officials are continuing to clarify what it means for families and businesses.For the remainder of the month, the city is asking families to remain in their homes as much as possible and non-essential businesses to close.Fresno Mayor Lee Brand assured residents that services such as the Fresno police and Fresno fire departments will continue to serve as normal.Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a statewide "stay at home" order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.Residents can still go to work or run essential errands during the emergency order.The city said it will release an updated list of essential and non-essential businesses every Tuesday and Friday.