Fresno leaders clarify essential, non-essential businesses during 'stay at home' order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Less than a week after the City of Fresno issued an emergency "shelter in place" order, officials are continuing to clarify what it means for families and businesses.
For the remainder of the month, the city is asking families to remain in their homes as much as possible and non-essential businesses to close.
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand assured residents that services such as the Fresno police and Fresno fire departments will continue to serve as normal.RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom shuts down state parking lots to encourage social distancing
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a statewide "stay at home" order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
Residents can still go to work or run essential errands during the emergency order.
The city said it will release an updated list of essential and non-essential businesses every Tuesday and Friday.
Businesses that WILL
remain open:Accounting, bookkeeping, payrollAgricultureAirlinesAlarm and security companiesAnimal boardingAuto repair and serviceBanks and other financial servicesBed and breakfastsBlood donation centersBusinesses that supply essential businesses with necessary supplies (e.g., office or restaurant supply stores)Businesses that supply items required to work from homeBusesCar washes (exterior only, customer remains in vehicle)Cell Phone Only StoresCemeteriesChildcare facilities *Community gardenConstruction - all construction in progress may continueConstruction - emergency housing and care facilitiesConvenience storesDistribution and delivery of essential consumer or business goodsDomestic violence shelterDrug storesDry cleanersElectriciansEssential government services (each public agency to make its own determination - minimize employees and congregations of people)ExterminatorsFarmer's marketsFarming (all agriculture)Food and goods delivery servicesFood banks and other organizations that provide assistance to the disadvantagedFood preparation facilitiesFuneral parlor and internment servicesGas stationsGovernment agencies and facilities as necessary to maintain critical infrastructureGrocery storesHardware storesHealthcare providers - doctors, dentists, mental health professionals, nursesHome-based care for allHome repair and maintenance (landscaping, pool service, repairs)Homeless service providersHospitals and clinicsHotels and motelsHVAC servicesLaundromatsLaw firmsMailing and shipping servicesMalls, if certain businesses within the mall may remain openManufacturing of essential consumer and business goodsMediaPet supplyPharmaciesPhone centersPlumbersProduce standsProfessional services - legal, accounting, payroll, etc. (as needed to assist with legally mandated activities)Property managementReal estate sales**RailroadsRecyclers, including electronics recyclersRe-entry/rehabilitation facilitiesResidential facilities for allRestaurants (take-out, delivery, drive thru only)RideshareSchools - public and private*** (online, admin, and food only)Storage facilitiesTaxisTruckingUtility companies - water, power, cable, internet, cell serviceVeterinarians
Businesses that WILL NOT
remain open:AmphitheatersAmusement and theme parksAmusement arcadesArchery rangesArenasArt galleriesArtsAuto salesBanquet hallsBarbers and hair salonsBarsBookstoresBotanical gardensBowling alleysCar washesCasinos and cardroomsChurches (counseling, providing relief, and broadcasting religious services permitted - but no congregations of people)Clothing storesDance hallsDancesDay spasDrive-in theatersFitness CentersFurniture storesGolf courses and driving rangesGymnasiumsHealth clubsHistorical sitesIce rinksIndustrial and manufacturing not expressly permittedLibrariesLiquor stores (grocery and convenience stores permitted)Massage parlorsMiniature golf coursesModel homesMotorcycle clubsMovie theatersMuseumsMusic eventsNightclubsPerforming arts centersPet groomingPool and billiards loungesPrivate social clubsPublic swimming poolsRiding stablesRoller skating rinksSecond hand/thrift storesShooting rangesSports stadiums and facilities - allSwap meet/flea marketTasting roomsTattoo and body piercingTennis clubsTrampoline and bounce housesWater parksZoosAll other retail or recreational facilities not listed under "May Remain Open"Editor's Note: The video above is from our March 19 broadcast.
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.