From fitness to organization, experts help you keep your New Year's resolution

We hear it every January, new year, new me, but often times it's a promise that is hard to keep. Shawn Clinton Manager at GB3 in Northeast Fresno said a lot of people want to lose weight. His recommendation is start off simple and then work your way up."A lot of times people want to work out and want to come to the gym, but unaware of what to do, because they are not sure what to do, so we make them aware and teach them how to work out," said Clinton.He often sees people burn out before they can reach their goal. Clinton says Mix up your routine, this prevents you from getting bored and also plateauing. He said 40 minutes for three to four days is sufficient and also helps with recovery. Nutrition also plays an important factor."A lot of people don't nutrition themselves properly before a workout or after a workout, that is one of the biggest things, the eating habits of people," he said.If you don't get the results you want right away, don't be discouraged. Clinton recommends a personal trainer to help stay motivated.While some seek to improve their bodies others are trying to make changes at home. Cheryl Hattrup owns organization company Chaos 2 Organized. From drawers to the closet, one simple tip she recommends for clothes is dividers."Organize in the sense of doing things as it happens, so if you come home, no matter how tired you are, don't just drop it, Take it and put it back in its home," she said.Hattrup said bins are a great idea for all rooms of your home, especially when you label them. Clear bins can also help you find your items quicker. She said it's important to get rid of any items you no longer use.This helps with clutter."Every item in your home needs to have a purpose, if there is a room or a table that has no function, it is going to become a drop zone," she said.She and other experts agree It's never too early or too late to make changes in your life.