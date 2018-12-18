HEALTH & FITNESS

Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors

EMBED </>More Videos

A little girl's inoperable brain tumor is gone and doctors have no explanation.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas --
A little girl's inoperable brain tumor is gone and doctors have no explanation.

Not long ago, doctors diagnosed Roxli Doss with an inoperable brain tumor, called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG.

"It is very rare, but when we see it, it is a devastating disease," Dr. Virginia Harrod with Dell Children's Medical Center told KVUE. "You have decreased ability to swallow, sometimes vision loss, decreased ability to talk, eventually difficulty with breathing."

Dr. Harrod said the now 11-year-old went through weeks of radiation, even though there is no cure.

In August, the family held a benefit for her and the Buda community responded in a big way. At that point, all Gena and Scott Doss could do was pray for a miracle.

"And we got it!" said Gena.

"Praise God we did," said Scott.

Now, they cry tears of joy.

"When I first saw Roxli's MRI scan, it was actually unbelievable," said Dr. Harrod. "The tumor is undetectable on the MRI scan, which is really unusual."

Doctors can't explain why the tumor disappeared.

"At Dell Children's, Texas Children's, at Dana-Farber, at John Hopkins, and MD Anderson, all agreed it was DIPG," said Scott.

From no cure to no trace, the family said now they only have God to thank.

"Everyday we still say it," said Gena. "It's kind of our family thing that God healed Roxli."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthtumorhealthchildren's healthu.s. & worldTexas
HEALTH & FITNESS
Delaying school start times benefits students, study says
Holiday travel health tips: Window or aisle seat?
Surgeon General calls for 'aggressive steps' to slow e-cig popularity
Health Watch: Monarch Helps Detect Lung Cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
'Nothing could prepare me for what I've seen': witness recalls seeing 8-year-old get hit by train
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
Dad tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter in pond: Police
Vietnamese refugees in San Jose fear potential deportation
What it's like to wipe out on a 50 foot wave
Inmate sends plans to blow up, escape NC jail to wrong person
Delaying school start times benefits students, study says
Show More
Four members of same family arrested for shoplifting at a North Carolina store
Boy from Congo, 8, undergoes tumor surgery in LA
The Amazing North Bay Christmas display, all for a cause
Child abuse climbs after Friday report cards, study finds
Family of man killed in South Valley "reign of terror" remembers victim
More News