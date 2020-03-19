Coronavirus

Health officials confirm 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to seven.

The department said both cases were discovered at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

Officials say the sixth patient is between the ages of 18-24. Doctors have not yet determined how they contracted the virus.

The seventh patient contracted the virus while traveling and is between the ages of 25-40.

The health department said the community is at "a higher level of risk" and should take precautions.

"Though cases may be expanding, but our actions can slow the spread of the virus," Dr. Karen Haught, Public Health Officer said in a news release. "Although we are used to coming together during a crisis, for this particular health crisis we do need to stay apart to help slow the spread of this illness."

The Central Valley now has a total of 11 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Fresno calls for 'shelter in place' amid COVID-19 concerns
Daniel Dae Kim says he has COVID-19, addresses violence against Asians
Wall Street regains some lost ground in a less rocky day
Fresno calls for 'shelter in place' amid COVID-19 concerns
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Families of 4 could get $3K under COVID-19 relief plan: Mnuchin
Central CA coronavirus cases
Road closed after man is fatally hit by driver in central Fresno
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Fresno Unified "not ready" to make decision about school year
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
Health officials confirm fifth COVID-19 case in Tulare County
Fresno, Clovis officials hoping for cooperation with recent changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
Central CA events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
