Health officials confirm 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to seven.The department said both cases were discovered at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.Officials say the sixth patient is between the ages of 18-24. Doctors have not yet determined how they contracted the virus.The seventh patient contracted the virus while traveling and is between the ages of 25-40.The health department said the community is at "a higher level of risk" and should take precautions."Though cases may be expanding, but our actions can slow the spread of the virus," Dr. Karen Haught, Public Health Officer said in a news release. "Although we are used to coming together during a crisis, for this particular health crisis we do need to stay apart to help slow the spread of this illness."The Central Valley now has a total of 11 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.