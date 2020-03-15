Coronavirus

Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Fresno County.

The department says the middle-aged man traveled to an impacted country but did not clarify which one. They added that it was not contracted locally and that there is no immediate threat to the public.

A local state of emergency was declared in Fresno County after the confirmed second case. With that, there is more access to state and federal resources during the outbreak.

"We have a crisis here in Fresno, and we want all hands on deck to help us fight it," says Dr. Rais Vohra, the Interim Health officer of the Fresno County Department of Public health.

The department added that they are working to isolate anyone who was in contact with the man.

There are now five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central California, with two in Fresno County, two in Tulare County and one in Madera County.

There are currently 50-70 people being monitored.

RELATED: Coronavirus update: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countycoronavirusfresno county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for all seniors to self-isolate, all bars to close
Newsom calls for all Calif. seniors to self-isolate, all bars to close amid COVID-19 outbreak
Task force gives update on coronavirus pandemic in US | LIVE
Coronavirus cancellations: Illinois to close all bars, restaurants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for all seniors to self-isolate, all bars to close
LIVE: Governor Gavin Newsom, state officials provide update on COVID-19 in California
Task force gives update on coronavirus pandemic in US | LIVE
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Second person in Tulare County tests positive for COVID-19
Man hit and killed by car in Fresno County after walking onto roadway
Victim recovering in hospital after shooting in Merced County neighborhood
Show More
CHP: Parts of Highway 140 to be closed due to weather conditons
Valley businesses close doors, change procedures due to COVID-19
Man shot while walking to market in central Fresno, taken to hospital
Valley shoppers find long lines, empty shelves at grocery stores
Police: southeast Fresno stabbing case of self-defense
More TOP STORIES News