Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Fresno County.The department says the middle-aged man traveled to an impacted country but did not clarify which one. They added that it was not contracted locally and that there is no immediate threat to the public.A local state of emergency was declared in Fresno County after the confirmed second case. With that, there is more access to state and federal resources during the outbreak."We have a crisis here in Fresno, and we want all hands on deck to help us fight it," says Dr. Rais Vohra, the Interim Health officer of the Fresno County Department of Public health.The department added that they are working to isolate anyone who was in contact with the man.There are now five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central California, with two in Fresno County, two in Tulare County and one in Madera County.There are currently 50-70 people being monitored.