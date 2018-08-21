HEALTH WATCH

Health Watch: what is a sleep coach?

EMBED </>More Videos

You've likely heard of life coaches and personal trainers but what about a sleep coach?

By
You've likely heard of life coaches and personal trainers but what about a sleep coach?

Millions of Americans say they have a hard time nodding off at night.

And some enlisted a tutor of sorts to help them get some zzz's.

So what is a sleeping coach?

Someone trained to listen to what might be keeping you up at night.

And then that person trains you, sometimes using cognitive behavioral techniques.

That's partially where people replace negative thoughts with positive ones. So you learn to sleep better.

"Coaches help people, they help them set goals. They help them achieve those goals. They provide encouragement along the way," said Sleep Medicine & Neurology Dr. Nathaniel Watson.

He says sleep coaching is most well-known for helping new parents get infants on a sleep schedule but now the service is working for grown-ups too.

"For adults, it's really a very new concept," said Dr. Watson.

If you're looking for a sleep coach, it's a good idea to check out that person's education, training and even reviews from other clients.

Because there is no required training for someone to call themselves a sleep coach.

You can also look for someone who is a doctor, psychologist or someone with certification.

John's sleep coach is a psychiatrist.

"I find that sleep coaching is a vital part of doing any kind of treatment with people who struggle to sleep," said Psychiatrist Dr. Gayani DeSilva.

And before you hire a sleep coach, experts recommend you see your doctor first to make sure the issue isn't related to something like sleep apnea.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watchsleep
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices helps couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News