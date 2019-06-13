vaccines

Jessica Biel says she's not against vaccinations, just against Calif. bill

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Jessica Biel says she's not opposed to vaccinations, but she does not support a bill in California that would limit medical exemptions.

The 37-year-old has drawn criticism after appearing this week in Sacramento with vaccination skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to voice concerns about the measure.

Biel posted on Instagram Thursday morning that she supports children getting vaccinated and she also supports families having the "right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians."



Biel wrote that she argued against the bill because her friends have a child with a medical condition warranting an exemption and the bill would "greatly affect their family's ability to care for their child."

The bill follows a recent rise in cases of measles, mumps and other infectious diseases nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescelebrityparentingentertainmenthollywoodsocietyfamily
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
VACCINES
Flu vaccine not working against current strain, CDC warns
New bill poised to be booster shot to California vaccination law
Popular L.A. spots visited by person with measles; doctors urging vaccination
Scientology cruise ship quarantined again after measles case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News