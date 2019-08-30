Massage method helps women deal with health issues

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ancient method claims to help some Valley women deal with health issues like infertility.Fresno mom Kassy Walter is hoping to find some healing in an alternative way."I have pelvic floor issues after having children. I have two kids ages 6 1/2 and 4 and I thought things would get better on their own but they don't," said Kassy Walter of FresnoInside pure form healing arts, the doula and mother of two is getting a maya abdominal massage."I help correct pelvic dysfunction for women. Mostly the uterus, if you're uterus, is tilted, I tilt it back. If you have painful periods or if you're going through horrible menopause I help with that," said Esperanza Richart, Pure form healing arts ownerRichart is a trained Arvigo practitioner."This is something different. This is something the Mayans so it's bringing back that old ancient technique and giving it to the people now, that we've lost it," Richart said.She uses castor oil packs, massage and has yoni steam to help women.So far people have traveled from as far away as Stockton to try the method.They deal with issues from pain to infertility."She struggled with getting pregnant for a long time, but then she called me and told me she was having twins," Richart said.For Kassy, she has enjoyed taking her health into her own hands."Espi helped with targeting the abdominal massage. Okay, you have some issues here that we can address to help improve my strength, my stamina and also intimacy, so that's part of it," Kassy said.The cost of treatment starts at $100.As always, women are urged to talk with their doctors for any health concerns.