health

Massage method helps women deal with health issues

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ancient method claims to help some Valley women deal with health issues like infertility.

Fresno mom Kassy Walter is hoping to find some healing in an alternative way.

"I have pelvic floor issues after having children. I have two kids ages 6 1/2 and 4 and I thought things would get better on their own but they don't," said Kassy Walter of Fresno

Inside pure form healing arts, the doula and mother of two is getting a maya abdominal massage.

"I help correct pelvic dysfunction for women. Mostly the uterus, if you're uterus, is tilted, I tilt it back. If you have painful periods or if you're going through horrible menopause I help with that," said Esperanza Richart, Pure form healing arts owner

Richart is a trained Arvigo practitioner.

"This is something different. This is something the Mayans so it's bringing back that old ancient technique and giving it to the people now, that we've lost it," Richart said.

She uses castor oil packs, massage and has yoni steam to help women.

So far people have traveled from as far away as Stockton to try the method.

They deal with issues from pain to infertility.

"She struggled with getting pregnant for a long time, but then she called me and told me she was having twins," Richart said.

For Kassy, she has enjoyed taking her health into her own hands.

"Espi helped with targeting the abdominal massage. Okay, you have some issues here that we can address to help improve my strength, my stamina and also intimacy, so that's part of it," Kassy said.

The cost of treatment starts at $100.

As always, women are urged to talk with their doctors for any health concerns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthwomen and healthfertility
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
SPONSORED: Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Early Detection and Treatment of Thyroid Cancer
California organizations fight for soda tax
Free eye exams offered in the Central Valley
Health Watch: Fractured Bones Breakthrough
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno P.D. warning parents about reports of possible attempted abductions of students
Woman gave birth in jail cell with no medical help: Lawsuit
Ex-teacher gets 4 years in prison for stalking high school girls
DMV to offer early service at north Fresno location
LAPD officer cycles 300 miles to Newman to honor slain officer
Joseph Ward found guilty of assaulting NE Fresno nanny
Northwest Fresno neighbors speak out against development of apartment complex
Show More
Man accused of killing 28-year-old father in Tulare appears in court
Andrew Janz threatens suit over proposed rule change by Fresno County supervisors
Selma Police Chief Greg Garner retires suddenly
Man fined in court for making 'finger gun' gesture at neighbor
CHP investigating deadly crash in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News