Health & Fitness

NASA images show lower China pollution amid coronavirus

The new virus is of course bad for people, but new images show it might be somewhat good for the earth.

Satellite images from NASA and the European Space Agency show pollution over China is down since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Gases are hardly visible in the pictures from February 10-25.

The earliest signs of change were over Wuhan, China where COVID-19 was first detected in December 2019.
EMBED More News Videos

The new virus is of course bad for people, but new images show it might be somewhat good for the earth.



RELATED: Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus

The virus has since spread globally, killing thousands and infecting tens of thousands more. The pandemic has affected the economy, travel and politics.

To learn more about the coronavirus go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspollutioncoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Fresno home
Woman and child hospitalized after Selma shooting, police searching for suspect
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
Man involved in Clovis car accident dies
Man sent to hospital after central Fresno shooting
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Downtown LA explosion, 'heavy fire' leaves at least 3 injured
Show More
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
Porterville couple scare off thieves with water-spraying device
Central Valley woman celebrates 19th birthday on Leap Day
Parlier family loses home in fire, cause of fire unknown
Busy championship weekend continues at Selland Arena Saturday
More TOP STORIES News