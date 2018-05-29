Say no to salt, yes to spices

Consuming too much salt can result in high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and according to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, excess salt can cause your nervous system to overreact and pump out high levels of stress hormones. But there are some ways you can still enjoy the flavors in life, without overloading on sodium.You probably avoid foods like pretzels and french fries if you're watching your salt intake. But it's also hiding in your ketchup and mustard, and even raw chicken can be pumped full of a salt solution to plump up the meat!"The best way to prevent a problem would be to do away with salt shakers at home. Second would be to avoid any kind of canned food, those have a lot of sodium content in that. And third would be to avoid any processed foods," said Dr. Rohit Bhateja, a Cardiologist at Florida Hospital.Experts say cooking at home is the best approach. And if you don't want to sacrifice flavor, season your pasta with lemon zest, basil, mint, or parsley. Make a dry steak rub with pepper, cinnamon, chili powder, cumin, and oregano. And spice up your veggies with fresh parsley, thyme, and lemon zest."Just avoid putting in more than a teaspoon of salt in your daily food is actually the best way to prevent a problem," suggests Dr. Bhateja.Some registered dieticians say to gradually reduce the amount of salt you use. As your taste buds adjust, you won't crave it like you would by going cold turkey.