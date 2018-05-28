CONSUMER WATCH

Shopping for sunscreen

Consumer Reports cuts through all the jargon to help find the best sunscreen for you. (KFSN)

Summer's nearly here, which means fun in the sun. But no matter your age or skin color, if you're going to be outside longer than a few minutes, you'll need to use sunscreen to protect yourself against skin cancer and wrinkles.

Consumer Reports cuts through all the jargon to help find the best sunscreen for you.

SPF is a measure of how well a sunscreen guards against ultraviolet B (UVB) rays from the sun, the chief cause of sunburn, and a contributor to skin cancer.

As part of Consumer Reports testing, sunscreen is applied to subjects' backs, and then they soak in a tub for 40 or 80 minutes, depending on the product's water-resistance claim. The area is then exposed to UVB light. The next day, trained experts examine the area for redness.

In Consumer Reports' sunscreen tests, many sunscreens don't meet the SPF level printed on the package. So Consumer Reports recommends buying a chemical sunscreen with an SPF 40 or higher.

Two of Consumer Reports' top best buy sunscreens are, Equate Walmart Sport Lotion SPF 50 and Trader Joe's Spray SPF 50.

If you're looking for a sunscreen containing mineral ingredients, thinking they contain fewer chemicals, shop carefully. In Consumer Reports' sunscreen tests in recent years, they haven't found a mineral sunscreen that provides both top-notch protection and meets its labeled SPF.

As for water-resistant sunscreens, don't make the mistake of thinking that water-resistant means waterproof. The minute you get into the water or start to sweat, the sunscreen begins to come off. So when you get out of the water, you have to reapply.

To have an enjoyable, sunburn-free summer Consumer Reports recommends applying sunscreen 15 minutes before you go out. Be sure to cover often overlooked spots, such as your ears, upper back, the backs of your hands and the tops of your feet. Also, reapply every two hours, or after swimming or sweating.

