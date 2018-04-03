'The Hair Bar Salon' Debuts In Fresno

A new hair, nail and skincare spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 2416 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 106, in northwest Fresno, the fresh addition is called The Hair Bar Salon.
Owner Regina Barbato leads a team of hair professionals that offers everything from basic cuts and blowouts to hand-painted balayage highlights and keratin smoothing treatments. The salon also applies lash extensions for those looking to give their eyes a lift.
For clients' nails, the Hair Bar Salon provides manicures, pedicures and artistic nail designs. Visit the salon's website for the full menu of offerings.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new hair salon seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Nell G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new salon on February 16th, said, "Came here for the first time yesterday and I must say I'm extremely happy with my hair. Gena did an amazing job! Definitely coming to this salon from now on."
Yelper Melodie M. added, "I absolutely love this salon. Gena is amazing and I won't go anywhere else. I love that I can get all of my beauty services done in a private room away from the other clients. It's always a positive, friendly environment at this place."
Head on over to check it out: The Hair Bar Salon is open Monday-Saturday from 9am-6pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
