GOOD NEWS

Two well-known men in Fresno now bonded for life

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno State sports announcer Paul Loeffler has given new life to retired United Way CEO Michael Alexander. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A generous gesture by Fresno State sports announcer Paul Loeffler has given new life to retired United Way CEO Michael Alexander.

In January, Loeffler donated one of his kidneys to Alexander, who is gaining strength with each day.

"Hearing that 80% on the waiting list for a kidney die before they ever get a kidney, that kind of wakes you a little bit," said Loeffler.

Loeffler first met Alexander six years ago at The Well Church where Alexander and his wife Linda work as greeters. It turned out to be a blessing for both families.

"I was praying for it. I was hopeful and asked God to bring one," said Alexander.

67 Year old Michael Alexander was born with just one kidney. When it failed, his brother donated his, which he named "Monique."

It worked for 16 years, but Alexander was on dialysis for 15 months before Loeffler shared his left kidney at UCSF hospital.

"He and I have become really good friends. We're twins now because I have 'Bobby' in me now," said Alexander.

"Bobby" is Loeffler's kidney. It is also the name of Loeffler's dad, who was a kidney recipient himself.

"It made a difference in my life to have 8 years with my dad I wouldn't have had otherwise, so it was always something on my heart," said Loeffler.

Alexander retired as CEO of United Way of Fresno County in 2015 due in part to health reasons.

"There were tough days but I wasn't going to give up," said Alexander.

"There were some days where I wasn't sure we were ever going to be able to do this. So now to see him, to hear him. He's got his energy back," said Loeffler.

With a new lease on life, Alexander's not done serving his community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthkidney transplantunited wayfresno state bulldogsgood newsFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Strangers save 2 people in dramatic flooding rescue
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
More good news
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News