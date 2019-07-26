Health & Fitness

US fertility rate falls to record low

American women are having fewer babies than ever before.

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says the nation's general fertility rate dropped to an all-time low last year.

The rate - which measures the number of live births per 1,000 women - recorded a two-percent decline.

Other studies show the fertility rate has been dropping for a while.

And it's now at the level where the nation cannot replace its existing population.

Among other findings by the CDC, the birth rate among teenagers is declining - while the rate of early-term births is growing.
