Valley childrens hospital

Valley Children's Hospital nationally ranked one of the best children's hospitals

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Hospital is celebrating another year of being nationally ranked.

7-year-old Norah Kerr is in awe that her hospital. Valley Children's ranked among the 50 best hospitals in five different specialties.

"It's a reminder of the exceptional world-class quality that's available right here in the Valley for our kids," said CEO Todd Suntrapak.

Those specialties are Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Neonatology, Orthopedics, and for the first time, Urology.

"My whole staff, everybody provided excellent care, and we are being recognized, and I'm very happy about it," said Dr. Esequiel Rodriguez.

All of the departments have played a huge role in Norah's life.

"It's astronomical," said Norah's mother, Amanda. "There (are) no words to even explain it, to be able to have everything to get her to her healthiest, this is what it's all about."

She was given a grim diagnosis, told she might not be able to walk, talk, and do all the things she loves to do. But her mom credits Valley Children's for helping Norah defeat the odds.

"That's why kids are able to succeed and really overcome their diagnosis because we don't just have the specialties here," Kerr said. "We have the best of the best here."

Now, Norah is quite the little spitfire who enjoys playing, dancing, singing, and taking selfies.

"I'm the selfie queen," she said. "I'll try to sneak my mom's phone."

Boston Children's Hospital ranked as the best Children's Hospital in America.

Only one Children's Hospital in California was on the top-ten list. Children's Hospital Los Angeles ranked fifth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmadera countyhealthchildren's healthvalley childrens hospitalhealth care
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALLEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL
Program gives kids with disabilities the chance to water ski
2 Valley hospitals are working hard to recruit young doctors
Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon
Doc Talk: Protecting your kids from dangers of air-powered weapons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News