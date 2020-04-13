Visalia nursing home reports 2 more residents die from COVID-19; 156 test positive for virus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two more residents at the Redwood Springs Health Center in Visalia have died from COVID-19 complications, officials reported Thursday.
In total, ten residents have died from the virus.
As of Thursday, 106 patients and 50 staff members of the nursing home had contracted the coronavirus.
A current employee claimed the number of cases could have been minimized if management had acted sooner.
Officials at the center said all residents and staff are now being tested for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, Tulare County has a total of 372 confirmed cases and 17 reported deaths.
