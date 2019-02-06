WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: Ways to improve your balance that will benefit your long-term health

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you know that balance plays an important part in your long-term health? If not, here are a few at home exercises to improve your balance.

Strength and balance are two important parts of physical fitness and are especially important for our long-term health.

Our local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy talks about some ways to exercise at home.

Rhonda says everyday tasks can be very hard when we don't have balance.

She says working on your balance is very important.

Rhonda says to start with lifting your legs higher than you normally used to. Balancing your weight on one side will help you get stronger.

If you don't feel safe, hold onto a stable surface.

As you master that motion, work on your side to side motion.

You should always feel safe as you take it to the next level.

When the exercise becomes easy, work on stepping over an object and back.

The last exercise involves stepping backward.

Be slow, safe and confident. You cannot get your confidence while lying on the couch.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthworkout wednesdayexercisehealthFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Workout Wednesday: Got achy muscles? Proper stretching and nutrition could fix that
Workout Wednesday: Are you an emotional stress eater? Here are a few tips to overcome that
Workout Wednesday: Bored with exercising? Change it up
Workout Wednesday: Choosing the right exercise routine for yourself
More workout wednesday
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials: Patient hospitalized in Philadelphia does not have Ebola
Female brains age slower than men's, study says
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Driver in wrong-way crash had prior DUI conviction
'Just tears started rolling out:' Son of officer killed in wrong-way crash remembers dad
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
Officials: Patient hospitalized in Philadelphia does not have Ebola
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect in DTLA
Roads still dangerous from snowfall; some foothill schools call for bus delays
Show More
Three armed suspects rob liquor store, bullet grazes worker
Police search for missing teen believed to be in Tulare or Kings County
Teen arrested in Tulare County for threatening to bring AR-15 to school
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Warming center opened for residents in Mariposa County
More News