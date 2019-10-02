Workout Wednesday: Lunging into Fall

With the weather cooling down, many of us will look forward to stretching our legs outdoors.
Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy explains how we can "lunge into fall!"
Rhonda says when we think about fall we think of cooler weather being outside.
So she has an exercise that will not only strengthen your legs and glutes but help you enjoy the weather.
Rhonda says a lunge is an important movement that we do daily.
She says to start nice and easy don't go as low just get to the form down first and if you feel stronger you can go a little bit lower and do more repetitions. If you don't feel safe hold onto something for stability until you feel confident and you can do it without holding on.
Always listen to your body and take it at your level.
