Healthcare workers protest outside Fresno County supervisors' homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Healthcare workers in Fresno County took their wage demands straight to the homes of two county supervisors on Thursday night.

An ABC30 Insider video showing a line of honking vehicles was recorded on the street in front of Supervisor Steve Brandau's home in Northeast Fresno.

Neighbors were startled by the noise and then discovered fliers describing the 'car caravan action' by SEIU 2015, the union representing in-home healthcare workers.

The fliers invited others to join the caravan 'targeting Steve Brandau and Nathan Magsig.'

The union is fighting for a wage increase and claims Supervisors want to cut their healthcare plans.

Magsig says protesters intimidated his wife and other homeowners in his Clovis neighborhood.

He tells Action News his wife called him about the protest and reported it to the Clovis Police Department.

"I have no problem with people protesting but there's a time and a place for it and keeping family members not involved with these things as well as my neighbors is very important but in this case, this group crossed the line," said Magsig.

Magsig says the Fresno County Sheriff's Office is contacting other supervisors about the incident and plans to increase patrols in their neighborhoods.

Clovis police did not make any arrests but they remain on alert to monitor other elected officials.

Action News reached out to union leaders of SEIU 2015, who indicated they would respond on Friday.