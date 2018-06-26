TULARE COUNTY

Tulare County Sheriff's Department use voice from the grave to revive cold case

The Tulare County Sheriff's Department is once again using a voice from the grave to revive interest in an unsolved murder. (KFSN)

The voice belongs to an actor playing the role of Angelica Ramirez of Hanford in the department's series called "Help Catch My Killer."

Angelica was just 10-years-old when she disappeared while at a swap meet in Visalia with her family in March of 1994. The disappearance led to a frantic search until a gruesome discovery.

"It was two days later my body was found near Pixley. My body had been thrown into a ditch like a piece trash," she explains in the video.

The department is producing dramatic videos like this one to highlight older, unsolved murder cases with the hope they may lead to new tips about the crimes.
